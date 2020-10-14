Inlet Watch Development Sells 438-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Wilmington, North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Inlet Watch Development LLC has sold Storage at 7275 Carolina Beach Road, a 438-unit self-storage facility in Wilmington. The property comprises three buildings totaling 63,550 square feet on seven acres. The asset, which was built in 2018, is situated at 7275 Carolina Beach Road, 10 miles north of downtown Wilmington. Mike Mele and Luke Elliott of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Roswell, Ga.-based Reliant Real Estate Management LLC acquired the property for an undisclosed price.