Inmatics US Signs 100,153 SF Industrial Lease in Weatherford, Texas

WEATHERFORD, TEXAS — Houston-based biotechnology firm Inmatics U.S. has signed a 100,053-square-foot industrial lease at Weatherford Farms Business Park, a 34-acre development located on the western outskirts of Fort Worth. The three-building complex, which was completed last September, is now fully leased. Scott Visin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Barkley Peschel, Walter Menuet and Jason Scholtz of Colliers represented the landlord, Crow Holdings Industrial, in conjunction with internal agents Cory Driskill and Emily Walker.