REBusinessOnline

Inmatics US Signs 100,153 SF Industrial Lease in Weatherford, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

WEATHERFORD, TEXAS — Houston-based biotechnology firm Inmatics U.S. has signed a 100,053-square-foot industrial lease at Weatherford Farms Business Park, a 34-acre development located on the western outskirts of Fort Worth. The three-building complex, which was completed last September, is now fully leased. Scott Visin of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Barkley Peschel, Walter Menuet and Jason Scholtz of Colliers represented the landlord, Crow Holdings Industrial, in conjunction with internal agents Cory Driskill and Emily Walker.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  