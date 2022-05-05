REBusinessOnline

Inno-Tech Purchases 30,990 SF Industrial Building in Glendale Heights, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, ILL. — Inno-Tech has purchased a 30,990-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Glendale Heights for its new corporate headquarters. The property is located at 1879 Internationale Blvd. Inno-Tech, a custom sheet metal and 3D printing group, purchased the asset for $3.5 million. David Conroy of Cawley Chicago represented the buyer. JLL represented the seller, Global Furniture, which relocated to a larger space in Warrenville.

