The buyer plans to occupy 186,846 square feet at 1455 Lincoln Parkway.
Innova Solutions Acquires 186,846 SF Office Building in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Innova Solutions has acquired 1455 Lincoln Parkway, a 186,846-square-foot office building in Atlanta. The global talent and IT solution company plans to relocate its headquarters to the property and occupy two floors totaling 50,010 square feet. Florida-based Parmenter Realty Partners, which acquired the property in 2015, sold the building for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1986, the building features an onsite café, conference center and a fitness center with shower and locker facilities. Innova Solutions will bring the property to 82 percent occupancy.

Brian Howell and Jack Arnold of Bridger Properties will continue to manage leasing at the property on behalf of Innova Solutions. Jay O’Meara, Nima Ghomghani and Paul Holmes of CBRE represented the buyer in the transaction.

