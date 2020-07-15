REBusinessOnline

Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires 111,000 SF Cannabis Facility in Blue Anchor, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

BLUE ANCHOR, N.J. — Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP), a publicly traded investment firm focused on the cannabis industry, has acquired a 111,000-square-foot facility in Blue Anchor for cultivation and processing. The sales price was $5.5 million. IIP has signed operator and grower Curaleaf to a long-term, triple-net lease at the property, which is located south of Philadelphia. New Jersey has taken steps in recent years to expand access to medical cannabis, such as introducing oil-based formulations and adding qualifying conditions. In addition, the prospective legalization of adult-use cannabis is on the ballot for residents via the New Jersey Marijuana Legalization Amendment in November.

