NEW YORK CITY — New York-based nonprofit organization Innovative Resources for Independence has purchased a 9,227-square-foot retail building in the Rego Park area of Queens. The sales price was $5.2 million. The building, which previously housed a Rite-Aid, is located at 65-35 Woodhaven Blvd. and includes 21 parking spaces. Andrew Jaworski, Dean Rosensweig, Chris Betting and Jojo Lewis of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.