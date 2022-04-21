Innovatus Capital Partners Acquires Triton Towers Office Campus in Renton, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Washington, Western

Triton Towers in Renton, Wash., consists of three seven-story towers offering more than 400,000 square feet of office space.

RENTON, WASH. — Innovatus Capital Partners has purchased Triton Towers, a trio of seven-story office buildings in Renton. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Triton Towers features more than 400,000 square feet of Class A office space. At the time of sale, Tower Three was fully occupied, Tower One had 24,413 rentable square feet available, and Tower Two had 48,650 rentable square feet available.

The property offers two conference centers, an exercise facility with showers and lockers, outdoor picnic areas, a full-time day porter service, bike storage and free surface parking.

LPC West, the West Coast arm of Lincoln Property Co., will provide property management services for the asset.