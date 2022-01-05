REBusinessOnline

Innovatus Capital Partners Buys 110,128 SF Office Building in San Diego

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

SAN DIEGO — Innovatus Capital Partners has purchased The Pinnacle, a five-story office building located in San Diego’s Rancho Bernardo neighborhood. LPC West, the West Coast arm of Lincoln Property Co., will provide property management services.

Located at 10920 Via Frontera, The Pinnacle features 110,128 square feet of Class A office space with 22,000-square-foot floor plates. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied. Built in 2007, the building recently underwent a series of capital improvements, including lobby renovations, upgraded shower and locker rooms, new landscaping and electric vehicle charging stations.

Terms of the transaction, including the seller and acquisition price, were not released.










