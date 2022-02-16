REBusinessOnline

Innovo Breaks Ground on 425,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in Detroit

The property will be located within the existing Gateway Industrial Center.

DETROIT — Innovo has broken ground on a 425,000-square-foot speculative industrial project at Gateway Industrial Center in Detroit. The new building will offer 62 docks, 317 vehicle parking spaces, 100 trailer parking spaces and a clear height of 36 feet. Innovo is also completing improvements to the existing buildings within the 1 million-square-foot business park, which is fully occupied. Sean Cavanaugh and Colin McCausland of JLL will market the new building for lease.

