Innovo Breaks Ground on 425,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in Detroit

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

The property will be located within the existing Gateway Industrial Center.

DETROIT — Innovo has broken ground on a 425,000-square-foot speculative industrial project at Gateway Industrial Center in Detroit. The new building will offer 62 docks, 317 vehicle parking spaces, 100 trailer parking spaces and a clear height of 36 feet. Innovo is also completing improvements to the existing buildings within the 1 million-square-foot business park, which is fully occupied. Sean Cavanaugh and Colin McCausland of JLL will market the new building for lease.