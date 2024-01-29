Innovo Property Group Nears Completion of 220,000 SF Film, TV Production Studio in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm Innovo Property Group (IPG) is nearing completion of Borden Studios, a 220,000-square-foot film and TV production facility in the Long Island City area of Queens. The facility is part of The Borden Complex, a 900,000-square-foot industrial project that is a redevelopment of a former warehouse of online grocer FreshDirect. Borden Studios will feature four sound stages ranging in size from 11,800 to 16,200 square feet, 43,000 square feet of office space, 56,000 square feet of support space and more than 8,800 square feet of outdoor amenity and gathering space. Full completion is slated for the spring. IPG acquired the asset in January 2019 with Atalaya Capital Management and Nan Fung Group for $75 million and subsequently received a $155 million construction loan in early 2021. Long-term financing was secured in summer 2022, and the development team topped out the project in February 2023.