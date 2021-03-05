Innovo Property Group Receives $155M Construction Loan for Queens Industrial Project

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based development and investment firm Innovo Property Group (IPG) has received a $155 million construction loan for a 900,000-square-foot industrial project in the Long Island City area of Queens. The site previously housed the warehouse of online grocer FreshDirect. Innovo will redevelop the property to function as a last-mile distribution facility with elevated truck courts and a vertical parking structure. An affiliate of Starwood Property Trust provided the loan. IPG acquired the asset in January 2019 with Atalaya Capital Management and Nan Fung Group for $75 million. Since then, the partnership has demolished the existing warehouse.