Innovo Property Group Receives $435M Loan for Refinancing of Queens Industrial Facility

Innovo Property Group's new warehouse and distribution center is located at 23-30 Borden Ave. in the Long Island City area of Queens.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based development and investment firm Innovo Property Group (IPG) has received a $435 million loan for the refinancing of a 900,000-square-foot industrial project in the Long Island City area of Queens. IPG acquired the site, which previously housed the warehouse of online grocer FreshDirect, in January 2019 with Atalaya Capital Management and Nan Fung Group for $75 million. Since then, the development has demolished the existing structures on the site and is targeting a 2024 completion for the new facility, which will feature elevated truck courts and a vertical parking structure. Starwood Property Trust and J.P Morgan provided the loan, and the former originally provided the $155 million in construction financing in early 2021. Eastdil Secured arranged the financing.