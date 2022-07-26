REBusinessOnline

Innovo Property Group Receives $435M Loan for Refinancing of Queens Industrial Facility

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New York, Northeast

23-30-Borden-Ave.-Queens

Innovo Property Group's new warehouse and distribution center is located at 23-30 Borden Ave. in the Long Island City area of Queens.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based development and investment firm Innovo Property Group (IPG) has received a $435 million loan for the refinancing of a 900,000-square-foot industrial project in the Long Island City area of Queens. IPG acquired the site, which previously housed the warehouse of online grocer FreshDirect, in January 2019 with Atalaya Capital Management and Nan Fung Group for $75 million. Since then, the development has demolished the existing structures on the site and is targeting a 2024 completion for the new facility, which will feature elevated truck courts and a vertical parking structure. Starwood Property Trust and J.P Morgan provided the loan, and the former originally provided the $155 million in construction financing in early 2021. Eastdil Secured arranged the financing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  