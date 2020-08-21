REBusinessOnline

Innzen Hospitality Nears Completion of 76-Room Hotel Renovation in Sea Bright, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, New Jersey, Northeast

SEA BRIGHT, N.J. — New Jersey-based Innzen Hospitality has nearly completed the renovation of the BeachWalk Hotel in the coastal city of Sea Bright. The project includes the addition of 37 more rooms for a total of 76, as well as upgrades to the hotel’s amenity spaces. The property also offers 40 dock slips and 80 parking spaces. Life Hospitality will manage the newly renovated hotel.

