REBusinessOnline

INREIT Acquires 833-Bed Student Housing Community Near Arizona State University

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Invesco Real Estate Income Trust Inc. (INREIT) has acquired an 833-bed student housing community located near Arizona State University in Tempe.

Developed in 2017, the 13-story property offers 384 units. The community was fully leased at the time of sale. Further details on the property and the seller were undisclosed.

“We are excited to acquire a high-quality, 100 percent-occupied student housing property at one of the nation’s largest universities and in a high-growth market like Tempe,” says R. Scott Dennis, president and CEO of INREIT. “There continues to be strong demand for the student housing sector and we are seeing an increase in undergraduate enrollment at top universities, resulting in student housing occupancy reaching pre-COVID levels.”

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  