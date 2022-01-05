INREIT Acquires 833-Bed Student Housing Community Near Arizona State University

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Invesco Real Estate Income Trust Inc. (INREIT) has acquired an 833-bed student housing community located near Arizona State University in Tempe.

Developed in 2017, the 13-story property offers 384 units. The community was fully leased at the time of sale. Further details on the property and the seller were undisclosed.

“We are excited to acquire a high-quality, 100 percent-occupied student housing property at one of the nation’s largest universities and in a high-growth market like Tempe,” says R. Scott Dennis, president and CEO of INREIT. “There continues to be strong demand for the student housing sector and we are seeing an increase in undergraduate enrollment at top universities, resulting in student housing occupancy reaching pre-COVID levels.”