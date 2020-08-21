REBusinessOnline

Insight Property Group, PCCP Complete Renovation of 576-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro D.C.

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

Communal amenities at Falls Green include a child-friendly multi-purpose room, fitness center, pool, community market, clubhouse, concierge and a coworking lounge.

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — Insight Property Group and PCCP LLC have completed the renovation, redesign and rebranding of Falls Green, a 576-unit multifamily community in Falls Church. The joint venture acquired the asset, formerly known as Oakwood Falls Church, in 2018. The property was originally built in 1974 as short-term corporate housing. Insight Property and PCCP redesigned the property into a market-rate apartment community with amenities including a child-friendly multi-purpose room, fitness center, pool, community market, clubhouse, concierge and a coworking lounge. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with rents starting in the mid-$1,300s. The community is situated at 501 Roosevelt Blvd., nine miles west of downtown Washington, D.C.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  