Insight Property Group, PCCP Complete Renovation of 576-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro D.C.

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

Communal amenities at Falls Green include a child-friendly multi-purpose room, fitness center, pool, community market, clubhouse, concierge and a coworking lounge.

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — Insight Property Group and PCCP LLC have completed the renovation, redesign and rebranding of Falls Green, a 576-unit multifamily community in Falls Church. The joint venture acquired the asset, formerly known as Oakwood Falls Church, in 2018. The property was originally built in 1974 as short-term corporate housing. Insight Property and PCCP redesigned the property into a market-rate apartment community with amenities including a child-friendly multi-purpose room, fitness center, pool, community market, clubhouse, concierge and a coworking lounge. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with rents starting in the mid-$1,300s. The community is situated at 501 Roosevelt Blvd., nine miles west of downtown Washington, D.C.