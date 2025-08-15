Insight Recapitalizes Affordable Housing Property in Arlington With Equity from LEO Impact Capital

ARLINGTON, VA. — LEO Impact Pool, an investment vehicle managed by LEO Impact Capital, has provided a preferred equity investment to Insight Property Group for Haven Columbia Pike, a 118-unit, garden-style apartment community in Arlington. LEO’s investment allows Insight to recapitalize the property, fund significant capital improvements and dedicate all available units to workforce housing for families earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI).

Located at 805 S. Florida St. near the Pentagon, Haven Columbia Pike features a mix of one- to three-bedroom apartments ranging in size up to 722 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the pet-friendly community include 99 off-street parking spaces, bike storage, landscaping and individual storage units.