ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Insight Senior Living has broken ground on Ativo of Albuquerque, a three-story independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Albuquerque.

Situated on 6.5 acres, Insight Senior Living will be the operator and Link Senior Development arranged financing. Ativo of Albuquerque will offer 144 apartments.

The community is scheduled to open in winter 2024.