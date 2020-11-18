Insignia Hospitality Completes 128-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Houston

The new Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Houston's Bunker Hill area totals 128 rooms.

HOUSTON — Midland, Texas-based developer Insignia Hospitality Group has completed the 128-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in the Bunker Hill area of Houston. The 85,803-square-foot building rises six stories and offers a fitness center and a business center, as well as complimentary breakfast. Mayse & Associates Inc. designed the project, and Lubbock-based Greenstreet Inc. served as the general contractor.