Insignia Hospitality Completes 128-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Houston
HOUSTON — Midland, Texas-based developer Insignia Hospitality Group has completed the 128-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in the Bunker Hill area of Houston. The 85,803-square-foot building rises six stories and offers a fitness center and a business center, as well as complimentary breakfast. Mayse & Associates Inc. designed the project, and Lubbock-based Greenstreet Inc. served as the general contractor.
