REBusinessOnline

Insignia Hospitality Completes 128-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

Courtyard-by-Marriott-Houston

The new Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Houston's Bunker Hill area totals 128 rooms.

HOUSTON — Midland, Texas-based developer Insignia Hospitality Group has completed the 128-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in the Bunker Hill area of Houston. The 85,803-square-foot building rises six stories and offers a fitness center and a business center, as well as complimentary breakfast. Mayse & Associates Inc. designed the project, and Lubbock-based Greenstreet Inc. served as the general contractor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Nov
19
Webinar: Student Housing Furniture and Wellness— Designing Healthy Spaces
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  