Insite Arranges Sale of 106,000 SF Flex Portfolio in Charlotte

The portfolio totals 106,000 square feet across three buildings in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Insite Properties has arranged the sale of a three-building flex portfolio in Charlotte on behalf of a joint venture partnership managed by the company. Located at 4324 Revolution Park Drive, 801 Clanton Road and 920 Blairhill Road in the city’s South End district, the properties comprise 106,000 square feet in total. A client of Manchester Capital Management purchased the portfolio, which was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Insite will manage and lease the properties on behalf of the new ownership. The sales price was not disclosed.





