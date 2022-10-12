REBusinessOnline

Insite Properties, BentallGreenOak Purchase 60,000 SF Medical Office Building in Kannapolis, North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

This medical office building in downtown Kannapolis, N.C., was 65 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Atrium Health and Duke University.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Insite Properties and partner BentallGreenOak have acquired a 60,000-square-foot medical office building located at 201 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. in downtown Kannapolis, a suburb of Charlotte. The multi-tenant property was 65 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Atrium Health and Duke University. Charlotte-based Insite Properties will be providing property management and leasing services for the property. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Built in 2013, the three-story medical office building is located within the North Carolina Research Campus, a 350-acre medical research center that houses departments from eight universities including Duke and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the David H. Murdock Research Institute, private companies and entrepreneurs that all focus on research-and-development for food and nutritional science.

