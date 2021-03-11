REBusinessOnline

Insite Property Group Acquires Self-Storage Facility in Piscataway, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast, Self-Storage

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Insite Property Group has acquired Statewide Self Storage, a facility located in the Northern New Jersey city of Piscataway. The property is situated on three acres and features 66,000 net rentable square feet of drive-up and interior space across more than 600 units. Insite plans to implement a renovation that will deliver new signage, a revamped facade, improved lighting and fresh landscaping and paint jobs. The new ownership will also operate the property and rebrand it as SecureSpace Stelton. The seller was not disclosed.

