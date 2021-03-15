REBusinessOnline

InSite Property Group Receives $140M Credit Facility for National Self-Storage Development Pipeline

Posted on by in California, Industrial, Loans, Self-Storage, Western

InSite-Los-Angeles-CA

InSite Property Group plans to develop 40 self-storage facilities across the nation under the Secure Space Self Storage brand.

LOS ANGELES — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $140 million credit facility with the ability to expand up to $215 million for Los Angeles-based InSite Property Group. The facility will fund InSite’s development pipeline of Class A self-storage facilities across the nation.

ACORE Capital provided the floating-rate loan, which was arranged by Bill Fishel, Matt Stewart and Chad Morgan of JLL Capital Markets, along with Brian Somoza, Steve Mellon and Griffin Guthneck of JLL’s national self-storage team.

The financing is part of the InSite’s ongoing acquisition, development and repositioning strategy that includes a pipeline of 40 projects totaling nearly 5 million square feet of core, Class A product in infill markets across the United States. The company operates facilities under the Secure Space Self Storage brand.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  