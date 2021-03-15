InSite Property Group Receives $140M Credit Facility for National Self-Storage Development Pipeline

InSite Property Group plans to develop 40 self-storage facilities across the nation under the Secure Space Self Storage brand.

LOS ANGELES — JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $140 million credit facility with the ability to expand up to $215 million for Los Angeles-based InSite Property Group. The facility will fund InSite’s development pipeline of Class A self-storage facilities across the nation.

ACORE Capital provided the floating-rate loan, which was arranged by Bill Fishel, Matt Stewart and Chad Morgan of JLL Capital Markets, along with Brian Somoza, Steve Mellon and Griffin Guthneck of JLL’s national self-storage team.

The financing is part of the InSite’s ongoing acquisition, development and repositioning strategy that includes a pipeline of 40 projects totaling nearly 5 million square feet of core, Class A product in infill markets across the United States. The company operates facilities under the Secure Space Self Storage brand.