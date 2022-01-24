InSite Purchases, Rebrands 42,210 SF Self-Storage Property in Metro Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Self-Storage, Southeast

HOMESTEAD, FLA. — Torrance, Calif.-based InSite Property Group has purchased Storage Maxx, a 42,210-square-foot self-storage property in Homestead. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.

The facility will be operated by InSite’s management firm and will be rebranded as SecureSpace Homestead. The property includes a three-story, climate-controlled building, several single-story buildings with drive-up and interior units and a 2.2-acre rentable parking area. The property was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Renovations are planned for the property, including a complete remodel of the leasing office, upgrades to the highway-facing signage, refreshed landscaping and a fresh paint scheme will be added throughout. A contactless infrastructure will also be implemented, as well as upgraded security systems replaced with the latest technology and free Wi-Fi offered across the entire site.

Located at 1496 Old Dixie Highway, the property is situated 38.8 miles from Miami Beach, 25.1 miles from University of Miami and 32.1 miles from downtown Miami.