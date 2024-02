OAK BROOK, ILL. — Inspira Financial has renewed its 51,000-square-foot office lease at Commerce Plaza in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook. Jon Springer and Gary Fazzio of CBRE represented the tenant, which is a health, wealth, retirement and benefits services provider. Located at 2001 Spring Road, Commerce Plaza is a 510,000-square-foot, Class A office campus made up of three interconnected buildings. Inspira plans on modernizing its space.