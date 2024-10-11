Inspira Health Breaks Ground on $157M Medical Center Project Near Philadelphia

MULLICA HILL, N.J. — Regional provider Inspira Health has broken ground on a $157 million medical center project in Mullica Hill, located outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. Designed by Array Architects, the five-story building will house 102 beds, boosting the hospital’s overall bed count by nearly 50 percent and increasing Inspira’s footprint to more than 600,000 square feet at the 100-acre Gloucester County campus. The development also includes a separate, one-story overbuild to house Inspira’s maternal health services practice. Other project partners include O’Donnell & Naccarato (structural engineer), Pure PM (project manager), TorconReisz (general contractor) and Highland Associates (MEP engineer). Completion is slated for early 2027.