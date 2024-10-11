Friday, October 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Inspira-Health-Mullica-Hill-New-Jersey
Inspira Health's new 102-bed tower is located toward the rear of the Mullica Hill facility and will employ the same structural system as the main hospital, with a steel frame and a composite concrete floor on a metal deck.
DevelopmentHealthcareNortheastPennsylvania

Inspira Health Breaks Ground on $240M Medical Center Project Near Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

MULLICA HILL, N.J. — Regional provider Inspira Health has broken ground on a $240 million medical center project in Mullica Hill, located outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. Designed by Array Architects, the five-story building will house 102 beds, boosting the hospital’s overall bed count by nearly 50 percent and increasing Inspira’s footprint to more than 600,000 square feet at the 100-acre Gloucester County campus. The development also includes a separate, one-story overbuild to house Inspira’s maternal health services practice. Other project partners include O’Donnell & Naccarato (structural engineer), Pure PM (project manager), TorconReisz (general contractor) and Highland Associates (MEP engineer). Completion is slated for early 2027.

You may also like

Partnership Completes 135,000 SF Life Sciences Project in...

G.S. Wilcox Arranges $19.1M Loan for Refinancing of...

JLL Negotiates 32,493 SF Industrial Lease in Wilmington,...

Customers Bank Signs 24,600 SF Office Lease Expansion...

Forchelli Deegan Terrana Opens 3,000 SF Office in...

CIM Group Delivers 55,673 SF Creative Office Building...

Progressive Real Estate Partners Negotiates 3,080 SF Retail...

Contegra Construction Underway on 611,000 SF Warehouse for...

NAI Hiffman Negotiates 2,330 SF Lease for Spec...