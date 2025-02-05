Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CommVault-Tinton-Falls-New-Jersey
As currently constructed, the Commvault campus in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, features open-concept workspaces, conference rooms, a fitness center, a cafeteria, outdoor spaces, walking paths and recreational areas. Inspired by Somerset plans to enhance these existing work and amenity spaces in the manner that made its Bell Works redevelopment in Holmdel successful.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentNew JerseyNortheastOffice

Inspired by Somerset Buys Commvault Headquarters in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Plans Repositioning

by Taylor Williams

TINTON FALLS, N.J. — Inspired by Somerset Development has purchased the headquarters facility of cybersecurity firm Commvault in Tinton Falls, located near the Jersey Shore, with plans to implement a repositioning. The facility spans 276,900 square feet and was originally constructed in 2014. Inspired by Somerset plans to emulate the repositioning practices and philosophies behind its Bell Works model in nearby Holmdel. This approach entails introducing a flexible office model, modern amenities and community-centric public spaces. Additional building amenities will include a selection of local restaurants, a Bell Market, coffee shop, retail spaces and a health club. JLL represented Commvault, which will retain a 75,000-square-foot office space at the property via a sale-leaseback, in the transaction. Inspired expects to complete the repositioning this fall.

You may also like

Hoar Construction Breaks Ground on Bowers Stadium Project...

Reports: Costco to Open New Store in New...

JLL Brokers Sale of 77,319 SF Shopping Center...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 11,944 SF Retail Property...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 373-Unit Self-Storage...

Cronheim Arranges $5.8M in Financing for Office, Industrial...

Law Firm Signs 19,000 SF Office Lease at...

IPA Secures $165.9M Acquisition Financing for 678-Unit Apartment...

JLL Negotiates 14,198 SF Office Lease Expansion at...