Inspired by Somerset Buys Commvault Headquarters in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Plans Repositioning

TINTON FALLS, N.J. — Inspired by Somerset Development has purchased the headquarters facility of cybersecurity firm Commvault in Tinton Falls, located near the Jersey Shore, with plans to implement a repositioning. The facility spans 276,900 square feet and was originally constructed in 2014. Inspired by Somerset plans to emulate the repositioning practices and philosophies behind its Bell Works model in nearby Holmdel. This approach entails introducing a flexible office model, modern amenities and community-centric public spaces. Additional building amenities will include a selection of local restaurants, a Bell Market, coffee shop, retail spaces and a health club. JLL represented Commvault, which will retain a 75,000-square-foot office space at the property via a sale-leaseback, in the transaction. Inspired expects to complete the repositioning this fall.