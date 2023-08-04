New Tenants to Open at Bell Works Chicagoland

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — New tenants have signed leases totaling more than 80,000 square feet at Bell Works Chicagoland, the redevelopment of the former AT&T campus in Hoffman Estates undertaken by Inspired by Somerset Development. Nine new office and retail tenants have signed leases in recent weeks, bringing the campus to a total of 250,000 square feet leased to date.

Cambium Networks, a global provider of networking solutions, is relocating its headquarters to Bell Works Chicagoland and will occupy 35,000 square feet. The company will maintain development and engineering labs on the first floor of the building, and its corporate offices and conference rooms on the fourth floor. Cambium Networks expects to take occupancy in March 2024.

Digital advertising agency JumpFly will move its 60 employees to an 11,000-square-foot space in December.

VIPAR Heavy Duty Inc., an independent aftermarket truck parts distributor and service provider, signed a long-term lease for 11,000 square feet. The company will relocate its global headquarters and 35 employees to the campus. The build-out of the company’s space is slated for completion this month.

An unnamed electronic components and services company signed a lease for 9,000 square feet.

Additionally, more than 9,000 square feet has been leased within Bell Works Chicagoland’s “Ready-to-Wear” office suites, which offer spaces that are immediately ready for occupancy with flexible, short-term leasing options. Of the recent leasing activity, 4,500 square feet will be occupied by plastic and fiber products supplier Essentra Components.

Opened in June, Fairgrounds World’s Fair is a 5,743-square-foot space with a full-service kitchen, food and bakery program, cocktail bar and grab-and-go options. The café sells Fairgrounds’ signature selection of craft coffee, teas, cold brews, lattes and sparkling beverages. There are 137 seats in addition to an outdoor patio with 45 seats.

Church Street Brewing opened a 1,000-square-foot, pop-up brewery in July.

Expected to make its Chicagoland debut this fall, Swing Loose Indoor Golf will offer a virtual, indoor driving range.

Brokerage and consulting firm SABRE, which oversees the retail leasing at Bell Works Chicagoland, has partnered with SVN Chicago Commercial to assist with hyper-local retail leasing efforts. Steve Kling of Colliers and Tara Keating of Garibaldi are handling office leasing.