Instil Bio Receives $85M Construction Loan for Life Sciences Campus Near Los Angeles

Located in Tarzana, Calif., Instil Bio Life Sciences Campus will feature 102,000 square feet of lab, office and good manufacturing practice space.

TARZANA, CALIF. — Instil Bio Inc. has received an $85 million construction loan for the development of Instil Bio Life Sciences Campus in Tarzana.

Greg Grant of CBRE arranged the five-year, floating-rate, interest-only, non-recourse loan for the borrower. CBRE’s Andrew Riley and Jeff Pion facilitated Instil Bio’s original acquisition of the site in October 2020.

Located at 18404-18412 Oxnard St., the campus will feature 102,000 square feet of lab, office and good manufacturing practice space. Instil Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cell therapies in the fight against cancer.