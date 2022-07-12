Instil Bio Receives $85M Construction Loan for Life Sciences Campus Near Los Angeles
TARZANA, CALIF. — Instil Bio Inc. has received an $85 million construction loan for the development of Instil Bio Life Sciences Campus in Tarzana.
Greg Grant of CBRE arranged the five-year, floating-rate, interest-only, non-recourse loan for the borrower. CBRE’s Andrew Riley and Jeff Pion facilitated Instil Bio’s original acquisition of the site in October 2020.
Located at 18404-18412 Oxnard St., the campus will feature 102,000 square feet of lab, office and good manufacturing practice space. Instil Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cell therapies in the fight against cancer.
