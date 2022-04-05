Institutional Investment Firm BentallGreenOak Opens Austin Office
AUSTIN, TEXAS — BentallGreenOak (BGO), an institutional investment and property management firm with offices in Toronto, New York City, London and Tokyo, has opened a new office in Austin. Industry professionals in the new office will focus on deepening BGO’s investor relations activities in the region and developing new operating and development partnerships. The company has hired Mike Leifeste, formerly of the Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co., to lead the new office as managing director and head of Texas coverage.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.