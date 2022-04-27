REBusinessOnline

Institutional Property Advisors Arranges Sale of 246-Unit Apartment Community in Orlando

Built in 2014, NORA has controlled access throughout, an integrated parking garage with over 400 spaces and 9,263 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of NORA, a 246-unit multifamily property in downtown Orlando. Shelton Granade, Luke Wickham and Justin Basquill of IPA represented the seller, GDC Properties, and procured the buyer, G.W. Williams Co. The sales price was not disclosed.

Built in 2014, NORA has controlled access throughout, an integrated parking garage with over 400 spaces and 9,263 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, electric car charging stations and a clubhouse. Unit features include nine-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and full-size, stackable washers and dryers. Select units have moveable islands with drawers and wine racks, private patios or balconies and views of the downtown skyline.

Located at 899 N. Orange Ave., the six-story property is situated 17.5 miles from the Walt Disney World Resort.

