Institutional Property Advisors Brokers $12.7M Sale of Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Conyers Square is a 90,218-square-foot, Kroger-anchored shopping center in Conyers.

CONYERS, GA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the $12.7 million sale of Conyers Square, a 90,218-square-foot, Kroger-anchored shopping center in Conyers. Zach Taylor and Don McMinn of IPA’s Taylor McMinn Retail Group represented the seller, Sansome LLC, and procured the buyer, Forge Capital Partners.

Conyers Square was constructed on 11 acres in 1985. Additional tenants include Sunny’s Beauty Supply, Sapphire Nails, Lendmark Financial and H&R Block.

