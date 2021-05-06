Institutional Property Advisors Brokers Sale of 28-Property Fred Meyer Portfolio in Pacific Northwest

The portfolio included this Fred Meyer location in Medford, Oregon.

LOS ANGELES — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale-leaseback of a 28-property portfolio of net-leased Fred Meyer stores in the West. While the price was not disclosed, Marcus & Millichap’s research department claims that the sale is the largest retail transaction since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fred Meyer portfolio is located in Shoreline, Bellingham, Everett, Lynnwood, Longview, Vancouver, Puyallup, Richland and Tacoma, Washington; Eugene, Salem, Albany, Beaverton, Corvallis, Portland, Medford, Oregon City, Roseburg, Springfield, The Dalles and Tualatin, Oregon; Nampa and Garden City, Idaho; and Anchorage, Alaska.

Fred Meyer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kroger (NYSE: KR) and features a superstore-style format. Benderson Development acquired the 4.5 million-square-foot portfolio.

“The Pacific Northwest has always been one of our top areas of interest to grow our national footprint,” says Randy Benderson of Benderson Development. “Fred Meyer is a leader in these markets and we’re very pleased to strengthen and enhance our long-term partnership with them.”

Kroger will execute new 25-year absolute net leases for each property, with an initial portfolio-wide base rent totaling $25 million per year. Tom Lagos, Patrick Toomey, Jose Carrazana, Jessica Baram and Ryan Garcia of Los Angeles-based IPA represented Fred Meyer Stores Inc. in the transaction.

Founded in 1949, University Park, Florida-based Benderson Development is one of the nation’s largest privately held real estate companies with a portfolio of 800 properties totaling 45 million square feet across 40 states. The company has grown its portfolio over the last few years, with the Fred Meyer portfolio representing its sixth major acquisition in the past 18 months.

Kroger’s stock price closed on Wednesday, May 5, at $36.47 per share, up from $32.13 on the same date last year.

— Katie Sloan