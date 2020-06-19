Insurance Firm HUB International Leases 13,000 SF at WestStar Tower in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — Global insurance brokerage firm HUB International has leased 13,000 square feet at WestStar Tower, a 20-story, Class A office building under construction in downtown El Paso. Other tenants committed to the project include Corralito restaurant as well as WestStar Bank and Hunt Cos. Will Brown and Adin Brown with Sonny Brown Associates are leading the leasing effort for office and retail users, as well as sales efforts for the project’s office condominiums. HUB has more than 475 offices worldwide employing 12,000 people.