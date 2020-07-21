Insurance Giant AIG to Relocate Global Headquarters to Manhattan

AIG will occupy 325,000 square feet at 1271 Avenue of the Americas beginning next year.

NEW YORK CITY — Insurance giant American International Group (AIG) will relocate its global headquarters to 1271 Avenue of the Americas, a 48-story office building in Manhattan that was recently redeveloped. The move calls for AIG to consolidate its two regional offices at 28 Liberty St. in Manhattan and 30 Hudson St. in nearby Jersey City. The company plans to take occupancy of its new space, which will span eight floors and 325,000 square feet, in 2021. Rockefeller Group owns 1271 Avenue of the Americas.