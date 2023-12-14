Insurance Provider Argo Group Signs New Office Lease at Marshall Field Building in Chicago

CHICAGO — Specialty insurance provider Argo Group has signed a new long-term lease at 24 E. Washington St., also known as the Marshall Field & Co. building, in Chicago. Argo’s lease is for roughly 20,500 square feet on the ninth floor. The company plans to begin operating out of its new office in early 2024. In 2021, owner Brookfield Properties completed a major restoration of the historic building, which has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1978. The building rises seven stories and totals 636,000 square feet. This year, Ferraro North America, Olam International and Spot Logistics also signed leases at the property. Jeff Miller and Corey Siegrist of JLL represented Argo in its lease, while Jack O’Brien and JD Parcheta of The Telos Group represented Brookfield.