HOUSTON — Intac Supply, a provider of HVAC equipment, has signed an 18,000-square-foot industrial lease at 6600 Long Point Road in northwest Houston. Toronto-based Agellan Commercial REIT owns the 139,116-square-foot building, which was originally built in 1979. Matt Rogers of Oxford Properties represented Intac Supply in the lease negotiations. Carter Holmes of Holt Lunsford represented the landlord.