Integra, Constellation Group Trade Office Building in Miami Beach for $26.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

1674 Meridian is a Class A, 31,979-square-foot office building in Miami Beach, Fla.

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Miami-based Integra Investments, in partnership with Miami-based Constellation Group, has sold 1674 Meridian, a 31,979-square-foot office building in Miami Beach for $26.5 million or $828 price per square foot. The buyer was not disclosed.

Integra Investments and Constellation Group acquired 1674 Meridian in August 2019 for $10.1 million. Over the course of their ownership, the firms completed building renovations including new HVAC systems, touchless elevators and face temperature camera telecoms. The Class A office building also includes 5,505 square feet of retail space.

The five-story building is located one block from Lincoln Road, Miami Beach’s pedestrian-only, high street promenade with dining, retail and entertainment options.

