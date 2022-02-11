Integra Investments, Activate Hospitality Sell Miami Beach Hotel for $23.5M

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Locally based partners Integra Investments and Activate Hospitality have sold Sixty Sixty Resort, an 82-room hotel located in Miami Beach, for $23.5 million. Gregory Rumpel of JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal. Bloom Hotels is the buyer.

Sixty Sixty is a 16-floor building that was built as a condo-hotel in 1992. In 2020, the previous owners planned renovations for the property, including the addition of a ground-floor restaurant and café. Situated at 6060 Indian Creek Drive, Sixty Sixty offers direct ocean access and panoramic views of downtown Miami and Miami Beach. The property’s features include a 2,000-square-foot dock, pool and two rooftop terraces. The building affords patrons access to a plethora of dining, retail and entertainment options, including the renowned Bal Harbour shops and Lincoln Road.