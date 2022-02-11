REBusinessOnline

Integra Investments, Activate Hospitality Sell Miami Beach Hotel for $23.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

6060

Sixty Sixty is a 16-floor building that was built as a condo-hotel in 1992.

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — Locally based partners Integra Investments and Activate Hospitality have sold Sixty Sixty Resort, an 82-room hotel located in Miami Beach, for $23.5 million. Gregory Rumpel of JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal. Bloom Hotels is the buyer.

Sixty Sixty is a 16-floor building that was built as a condo-hotel in 1992. In 2020, the previous owners planned renovations for the property, including the addition of a ground-floor restaurant and café. Situated at 6060 Indian Creek Drive, Sixty Sixty offers direct ocean access and panoramic views of downtown Miami and Miami Beach. The property’s features include a 2,000-square-foot dock, pool and two rooftop terraces. The building affords patrons access to a plethora of dining, retail and entertainment options, including the renowned Bal Harbour shops and Lincoln Road.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  