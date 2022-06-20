REBusinessOnline

Integra Investments, EHDOC Complete $58M Affordable Housing Community for Seniors in Miami

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Florida, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast

Located at 1396 NW 36th St. in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood, Mosaico features 179 one-bedroom units and 92 studios and townhomes.

MIAMI — A joint venture between Miami-based Integra Investments and nonprofit Elderly Housing Development & Operations Corp. (EHDOC) has completed Mosaico, a $58 million affordable housing community in Miami. The 13-story property will span 271 apartments reserved for households with citizens aged 62 years and older. Located at 1396 NW 36th St. in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood, Mosaico features 179 one-bedroom units and 92 studios and townhomes. Designed by CC Hodgson Architectural Group, Mosaico’s amenities include a large community space, fitness center, computer lab, library, onsite management offices and a rooftop community garden. Integra Investments and EHDOC worked alongside HUD, the Housing Finance Authority of Miami-Dade County, City of Miami and Miami-Dade Public Housing & Community Development, which administered HUD project-based vouchers. Mosaico was financed with 4 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) issued by Florida Housing Finance Corp. and syndicated by Boston Financial, as well as a $45.5 million tax exempt bond issuance from the Housing Finance Authority of Miami-Dade County that was underwritten by R4 Capital.

