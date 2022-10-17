Integra Investments to Build 338-Unit Mixed-Use Project in North Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Southeast

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. — Integra Investments has received final approval from the City of North Miami to build a 338-unit mixed-use multifamily community located at 13855 N.W. 17th Ave. Called NoMi Square, the project will sit on 7.6 acres and take the form of a seven-story building comprising apartment homes in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, as well as four live/work units with commercial space. The property will also feature a 528-foot-long linear public park. Other amenities will include a courtyard with a pool deck and pavilion and a clubhouse with a coffee bar, clubroom, business center, fitness center and yoga and spin room. Designed by Anillo Toledo Lopez Architecture, the project is scheduled to begin construction in 2023, with an 18-month timeline. Integra Investments is investing over $100 million in the community, which will generate 500 jobs during its construction phase.