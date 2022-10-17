REBusinessOnline

Integra Investments to Build 338-Unit Mixed-Use Project in North Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Southeast

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. — Integra Investments has received final approval from the City of North Miami to build a 338-unit mixed-use multifamily community located at 13855 N.W. 17th Ave. Called NoMi Square, the project will sit on 7.6 acres and take the form of a seven-story building comprising apartment homes in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, as well as four live/work units with commercial space. The property will also feature a 528-foot-long linear public park. Other amenities will include a courtyard with a pool deck and pavilion and a clubhouse with a coffee bar, clubroom, business center, fitness center and yoga and spin room. Designed by Anillo Toledo Lopez Architecture, the project is scheduled to begin construction in 2023, with an 18-month timeline. Integra Investments is investing over $100 million in the community, which will generate 500 jobs during its construction phase.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  