Integra Realty Resources Opens Seventh Texas Office in Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, TEXAS — Integra Realty Resources (IRR), a provider of valuation, counseling and advisory services, has opened a new office in the Rio Grande Valley city of Edinburg that will be the company’s seventh in Texas and 56th overall. The opening comes on the heels of the company debuting a new office in Lubbock. William Robinson, who served as managing director in the company’s San Antonio office, will lead the new office as managing director along with Adam Solis, who joins IRR from Lone Star National Bank and will serve as a senior analyst.