Integra Signs 100,000 SF Life Sciences Lease in Braintree, Massachusetts

BRAINTREE, MASS. — Global medical technology company Integra has signed a 100,000-square-foot life sciences lease at 400 Wood Road in Braintree, a southern suburb of Boston. Hilco Redevelopment Partners purchased the 156,000-square-foot property in 2019 and converted it into a life sciences facility. Integra plans to take occupancy of the new space, which it will use to manufacture surgical reconstruction devices, in 2025. The move is expected to bring about 150 new jobs to the local economy.