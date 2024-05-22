Integral Group Breaks Ground on 99-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Metro Miami

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. — The Integral Group has broken ground on Wellspring Apartments, an affordable seniors housing community in the Miami suburb of Opa-Locka. Wellspring Apartments will feature 99 units, 67 of which are reserved for residents earning below 50 percent of the area median income (AMI), and the remaining 32 units are for residents earning below 60 percent AMI. The 81,350-square-foot property will feature a computer and library room, fitness center, community center with a full kitchen, and covered terrace.

The project is a public-private partnership between Integral, Miami-Dade County, the City of Opa-Locka and local businesses. PNC Bank is also a partner on the project, providing $13.4 million in equity through Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) funds.