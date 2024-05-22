Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySeniors HousingSoutheast

Integral Group Breaks Ground on 99-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Metro Miami

by John Nelson

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. — The Integral Group has broken ground on Wellspring Apartments, an affordable seniors housing community in the Miami suburb of Opa-Locka. Wellspring Apartments will feature 99 units, 67 of which are reserved for residents earning below 50 percent of the area median income (AMI), and the remaining 32 units are for residents earning below 60 percent AMI. The 81,350-square-foot property will feature a computer and library room, fitness center, community center with a full kitchen, and covered terrace.

The project is a public-private partnership between Integral, Miami-Dade County, the City of Opa-Locka and local businesses. PNC Bank is also a partner on the project, providing $13.4 million in equity through Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) funds.

You may also like

Harrison Street, PowerHouse Data Centers to Develop 946,000...

Club Quarters Completes 70-Room Apartment Hotel in Downtown...

Constellation, Northwestern Mutual to Develop 972,079 SF Industrial...

Wawa Opens First Store in North Carolina, Plans...

Colliers Arranges Refinancing for 352-Room EAST Miami Hotel

Red Oak Capital Provides $7.7M Loan for Ocean...

DSF Group Sells 195-Unit Apartment Complex in Malden,...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 267,000 SF Milmont...

CPP Acquires 102-Unit Corinthian House Affordable Seniors Housing...