Integrated Capital Completes Renovation of 140-Room DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh

The DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh totals 140 rooms.

PITTSBURGH — Los Angeles-based Integrated Capital has completed the multimillion-dollar renovation of the 140-room DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh. The project upgraded the bedding and televisions of the rooms, as well as the painting and lighting of the hallways. The six-story hotel, which is located adjacent to the Meadows Racetrack & Casino, also offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, two restaurants and 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

