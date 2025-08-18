Monday, August 18, 2025
Wiley-Creek-Brea-CA
Integrated Senior Foundation has received acquisition financing for a portfolio that includes Wiley Creek, a senior living community in Sweet Home, Ore.
Integrated Senior Foundation Receives $79.3M Acquisition Financing for Three Seniors Housing Communities in Oregon, Montana

by Amy Works

BREA, CALIF. — Integrated Senior Foundation, a nonprofit senior living provider, has received $79.3 million in tax-exempt, floating-rate financing for the acquisition of three properties located in Oregon and Montana. 

The communities include Magnolia Gardens in Cottage Grove, Ore.; Wiley Creek in Sweet Home, Ore.; and The Lodge in Great Falls, Mont. Together, the properties total 287 units, with 23 independent living, 190 assisted living and 74 memory care units. Magnolia Gardens features 101 units with a full continuum of care. Wiley Creek comprises 108 units, including independent living, assisted living and memory care residences. The Lodge totals 78 assisted living units. 

JLL secured the financing on behalf of Brea, Calif.-based Integrated Senior Foundation.

