Integrity Marketing Group Signs 100,000 SF Office Lease in Dallas Arts District

Integrity Marketing Group's new headquarters space at Fountain Place in Dallas will span 100,000 square feet across six floors.

DALLAS — Integrity Marketing Group, a distributor of life and health insurance products, has signed a 100,000-square-foot office lease for its new headquarters at Fountain Place, a 58-story building in the Dallas Arts District. CBRE’s Josh White and Ryan Buchanan represented the tenant, which will occupy six floors at Fountain Place as part of its relocation from Coppell, in the lease negotiations. CBRE’s Fletcher Cordell, Dennis Barnes and Jackie Marshall represented the landlord, Goddard Investment Group, which recently completed a $75 million renovation at the property. That project included the addition of a 10-story parking garage, retail and restaurant space and a tenant lounge and conference center.