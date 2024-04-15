Interactive Brokers Group Signs 22,916 SF Office Lease Expansion in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Interactive Brokers Group has signed a 22,916-square-foot office lease expansion at 1133 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. The provider of automated brokerage services for securities trading is taking an additional 5,976 square feet on the 36th floor of the 45-story, 1.1 million-square-foot building. Tim Dempsey, Roger Griswold and Chris Hogan of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Tom Bow, Rocco Romeo and Nora Caliban represented the landlord, The Durst Organization, on an internal basis.