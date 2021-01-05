REBusinessOnline

Interactive Museum Operator Seismique Opens 40,000 SF Venue in Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Retail, Texas

HOUSTON — Seismique, an art museum operator that features high-tech and interactive exhibits, has opened a 40,000-square-foot venue at 2306 Highway 6 S. in Houston for its first location in Texas. The venue, which features 40 galleries with experiential exhibits, officially opened on Dec. 26. Jason Gaines of NAI Partners represented Seismique in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  