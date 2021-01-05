Interactive Museum Operator Seismique Opens 40,000 SF Venue in Houston

HOUSTON — Seismique, an art museum operator that features high-tech and interactive exhibits, has opened a 40,000-square-foot venue at 2306 Highway 6 S. in Houston for its first location in Texas. The venue, which features 40 galleries with experiential exhibits, officially opened on Dec. 26. Jason Gaines of NAI Partners represented Seismique in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.