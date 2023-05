BELLEVUE, WASH. — InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is set to open its first hotel in the Pacific Northwest in October.

The InterContinental Bellevue at The Avenue will feature two towers housing 365 luxury condominiums, a 208-room InterContinental Hotel, 85,000 square feet of high-end retail space and celebrity chef-led dining. It is located on the corner of NE 8th Street and Bellevue Way.

Fortress Development owns InterContinental Hotels & Resorts.